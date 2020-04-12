DHS, OHA launch support team for state’s care facilities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We have seen too many times just how lethal coronavirus can be when it gets into nursing homes and care facilities. Just last night, KOIN 6 News learned several patients from a care facility in Southeast Portland died due to complications from the virus, making it the largest cluster of deaths in the state.

Now, the state is dedicating resources specific to care facilities with rising COVID-19 cases. The partnership between the Department of Human Services and the Oregon Health Authority will focus on intervention and support.

“It was like a war zone.”

“All of the sudden, there were so many patients, everybody needed medications, everybody needed treatment.”

“We had 70 staff within a week that were out.”

These quotes come from Washington health care workers from March of this year. They were among the first to battle a COVID-19 outbreak in a senior care facility. Chelsey Earnest described how fast patients at the Life Care Center of Kirkland deteriorated when she spoke to reporters last month—”less than 24 hours.”

In Oregon, the DHS and the OHA said, based on initial data, there are currently nine long-term care facilities that now have five confirmed cases of coronavirus or more in Oregon. That includes three deaths at a veterans’ home in Lebanon, nine from the Healthcare at Foster Creek facility in Southeast Portland, and six at Astor House Senior Living at Springbrook Oaks in Newberg.

In response to this, the DHS and the OHA have launched a multi-agency support team to assess the needs for the long-term care facilities hit by the virus. Officials said they will focus on stopping infections, finding staff, PPE, and alternative placement for residents. State health officials said they will also be investigating the sources of infection to ensure it has been curbed.

Staff members at the Life Care Center in Washington said the virus can take off in care facilities faster than you think.

“That’s how I describe it, is you’re going off to war and you’re in a battlefield where supplies are limited,” said Earnest last month. “The help is slow to get to you and there’s lots of casualties.”

KOIN 6 News asked for an interview from state officials on Saturday for this article, but was told no one was available. Officials said as of yesterday, April 10, there are at least 32 long-term care facilities, including nursing, assisted living, and residential care facilities, as well as adult foster homes, that reported to DHS that either a resident, staff member, or both have COVID-19.