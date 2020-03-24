Dispensaries open amid Oregon ‘stay home’ order

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many businesses are closing under Governor Kate Brown’s “Stay Home” order, cannabis dispensaries are still open and are even permitted to offer curbside delivery under a temporary rule made by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

“The Governor did not address whether liquor or cannabis stores are essential. But since they are open, we are advising that they need to practice social distancing of customers,” said an OLCC spokesperson on Monday.

Chalice Farms, which has three locations in Portland, is still open for business. While the governor did not address cannabis dispensaries as “essential” in her order, the stores that remain open must practice social distancing between both employees and customers.

“We have a lot of medical patients that really have a need for pain management and this gives them an opportunity to continue using cannabis instead of opioids,” said John Ford, Vice President of customer experience for Chalice Farms.

Chalice Farms employees put red tape on the ground in an effort to keep customers from getting too close to each other. March 23, 2020 (KOIN)

Aside from curbside delivery—which OLCC will temporarily allow businesses to do within 150 feet of the establishment—Chalice is limiting the number of people allowed inside their shops. Employees even created designated spaces for people to stand in with red tape.

“We want to do the best we can to limit exposure,” said Ford. “We are limiting our employee times in stores, limiting our number of customers in stores, and we are still growing as a company, so we are hiring right now. So there is a positive message there too.”

There are seven Chalice Farms locations across the state of Oregon and customers can place orders online.