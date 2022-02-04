Despite ongoing pandemic, doctors warn not to put off health care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hospitals congested with COVID patients have caused concern for those in need of other medical care as they worry about exposure to the virus in emergency rooms.

However, doctors say hospitals and healthcare providers are far enough into the pandemic to protect patients from COVID-19. The message is, if you are vaccinated, you are far less likely to be in a life threatening situation if you get COVID.

Local doctors say if you are having any sudden problems or life threatening emergencies, such as a heart attack or stroke, you should visit the ER. Experts also advise to not put off regular checkups.

COVID can damage the heart muscle in some cases, but the bigger concern is people delaying care due to concerns of COVID exposure, according to health experts.

There are studies underway of heart-related effects from having COVID. Long term effects are unknown since the virus is still new.