Medical experts: COVID-19 vaccines do not impact fertility

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As more people become vaccinated, doctors are finding signs of vaccine hesitancy among pregnant women and those wanting to become pregnant in the future.

Dr. Corey Fish, the chief medical officer at Brave Care, says it’s human nature. When he’s talking to mothers and they’re considering something as big as bringing a baby into this world — they want to take all of their actions into consideration, and he says that feeling is valid.

Yet, with that said — Dr. Fish says he wants to assure pregnant women, or women who want to get pregnant, that they’re safe to get their shot.

He and other medical experts at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists assert that COVID vaccines do not impact fertility. Through his research, there is no data to suggest getting vaccinated will hurt a mother’s baby or affect someone’s ability to get pregnant.

In fact, the research shows COVID-19 antibodies have been found in mother’s breast milk, which Dr. Fish says is just another added benefit right now to protect your baby.

“If my sister was pregnant and asked me if she should get the vaccine, I would say, ‘Yes, absolutely. You should do it.’ If another person that was close to me or a loved one in my life was thinking about either breastfeeding or getting pregnant and asked should they get the vaccine, I would recommend it — full stop,” Fish said. “I’m very comfortable saying that. Again, everybody’s got to make their own decision with what feels good, but I think as many people as we can get vaccinated as quickly as possible — it’s going to be ultimately for the best.”

Dr. Fish explained that we won’t get out of this pandemic until we reach herd immunity, when 75% of Americans are vaccinated. He says young moms and moms-to-be will play a big role in bringing this pandemic to an end.

Through KOIN 6’s research on historical data on vaccines, there’s never been an instance where a vaccine has caused infertility. However, Dr. Fish stresses that there is a lot of misinformation and fear-mongering on the internet.

If you have questions and concerns, you should be talking to your healthcare provider.