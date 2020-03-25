Have unused medical supplies? Here’s how to donate them

Health workers across the Pacific Northwest are in desperate need of critical personal protective equipment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb across the Pacific Northwest, healthcare workers are finding themselves in increasingly dire need of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Without these items—such as surgical masks, gloves and face shields—doctors, nurses and first responders on the front lines could face tough decisions in treating patients.

Items needed by various healthcare groups:

Latex free gloves

Commercially made procedural masks and surgical masks

N95 respirators and N95 filters

Other respirators (P100’s, PAPR’s, and PAPR supplies/parts)

Face shields

Splash shields

Gowns

Hand sanitizer

Disinfecting wipes

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center is asking the public for PPE donations. Staff members are asking for unopened boxes of supplies including surgical and N95 masks, eye protection like goggles, helmets with face shields and store-bought hand sanitizer. They’re also asking for new, unopened iPads, Android tablets or Kindle Fire tablets that can help them care for their patients online.

Companies like PGE, Stimson Lumber and New Seasons have donated items, as well as the Beaverton School District—but there is still a need for more.

“Getting PPE to healthcare facilities—healthcare providers—is probably the most important thing you can do in order to continue to provide care,” said Lakshmi Mudambi, the director of Interventional Pulmonology. “As we expect a surge coming in, that’s going to become more important—getting enough PPE so they can be protected while they provide care.”

By Wednesday, the VA Medical Center had carried out 103 COVID-19 tests, three of which were positive. The first coronavirus-related death in Oregon was at the Portland campus.

The facility has since set up a triage tent for anyone coming to the ER with a cough in an effort to keep patients who may be sick with COVID-19 separated and prevent spreading the virus.

“We are just trying to be as prepared as we can for our veterans to make sure we can take good care of them and we don’t spread what’s going on,” said nurse Molly Archer.

Visitors are still not permitted inside the center. Those who would like to donate PPE supplies should arrange a drop-off time by calling the Voluntary Service Office at 503.203.5042 in Portland or 360.690.1842 in Vancouver.

Other ways to donate:

Clark County

The Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA) and Clark County Public Health are also asking for desperately-needed PPE donations. The following items should be new and unopened:

A supply warehouse is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday to help streamline the donation process. If you’d like to donate supplies, please email covidsupplies@cresa911.org to schedule donations and deliveries and include your contact information, the items and the quantity of your donation.

Multnomah County

Multnomah County Health and Portland Fire & Rescue are urgently asking for PPE items. They say that without this gear, hospitals and clinics may need to shut down and first responders will be limited in their abilities to help.

You can drop the items off at these locations and hours:



12–4pm, Monday–Friday

Portland Fire & Rescue

Fire Marshal Office Parking Lot

1300 SE Gideon St.

Portland, OR 97202



12–4pm, Monday–Friday; 10am–2pm Saturday & Sunday

Multnomah County Headquarters

(Loading dock on 6th St.)

501 SE Hawthorne

Portland, OR 97214

If you have questions or a large quantity of equipment that you would like to donate and need it to be picked up, email:

esf15.volunteerdonations@multco.us



State of Oregon

New PPE are being collected in Salem. They will be added to the state’s cache for COVID-19 preparedness. This applies to medical professionals (doctor, dentist, veterinarian, etc), or non-health care private sector businesses, for example, contractors or electricians.

You can mail in or drop off the PPE. The address is:

ATTN: PPE Coordinator

Dept. of Corrections

3601 State Street

Salem, OR, 97301

Click here to make a donation, offer services or volunteer (or find additional resources) to help the state of Oregon respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Resources for manufacturers

There’s also an effort to connect manufacturers and suppliers with those in need of equipment. Click here to visit the national website for donations, healthcare providers and makers. For local manufacturers, small businesses, local suppliers and clinicians: click here to connect with those in need via Slack.

Complete coronavirus coverage