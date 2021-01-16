Oregon hospitals: Don’t call about vaccine eligibility

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local hospitals and health centers are being flooded with calls about the COVID vaccine and are asking people not to contact them about it.

Oregon Health Science University told KOIN 6 News they have been overwhelmed with calls about vaccine eligibility and it has clogged up emergency lines.

OHSU is also asking people not to show up in person to ask questions about the vaccine. The Oregon Health Authority has more information about who is eligible here.

Governor Brown announced on Friday that she is prioritizing educators and school staff – they will be eligible for the vaccine on Jan. 25.

Seniors over the age of 80 are eligible starting Feb. 8. There are 700,000 people in the group of Oregonians 65 years and older, and they hope to have them vaccinated within 12 weeks.