Don’t forget: July 15 tax deadline is looming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Remember that 3-month extension the federal government and the State of Oregon gave you to file your taxes? Well, they’re due pretty soon.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet March 20, saying that at President Donald Trump’s direction “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

The State of Oregon followed suit. However, the Oregon Department of Revenue still required businesses to file estimated quarterly taxes for 2020 even though the federal government extended the deadline to mid-July.

Regardless of then, the calendar turns to July on Wednesday. On July 15, your Oregon filing and your payment deadline for the tax year 2019 is due. If you got a 6-month extension until October 15, your payment is still due July 15.

For corporate income and excise taxpayers, fiscal year returns and related payments due after July 15, 2020 are not extended at this time.

The pandemic still has the Oregon Department of Revenue offices closed. You can make an appointment through their website.

If you need more help, call 503.378.4988 or 800.356.4222.

Email: questions.dor@oregon.gov