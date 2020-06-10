Don’t ignore medical issues during pandemic

'Strokes don't go away and heart attacks don't go away'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With life slowly returning to normal, Oregon hospitals want to make sure you’re not afraid to get medical attention if you need it.

Medical experts who spoke with KOIN 6 News indicate some people are so afraid of getting COVID-19 they’re ignoring serious medical issues and not going to the hospital or emergency room when they should.

With a few exceptions the number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals is down — and hospitals want you to know they’re taking extraordinary measures to make sure hospitals are as safe as they can be even during a pandemic.

People are staying away from hospitals and emergency rooms, said Heather Wall, the Chief Nursing Officer with PeaceHealth Sacred Heart in Springfield. Volumes for hospital and ER visits of all sorts are down during the pandemic.

Even some of the most serious ER related visits are not being made as people experience obvious health warning signs.

“Strokes don’t go away and heart attacks don’t go away so the hypothesis is that people are avoiding hospitals even when they have emergent symptoms such as chest pains or signs of symptoms of stroke,” Wall said.

It would suggest many people are putting off or avoiding medical care because of their concern over catching the COVID-19.

Hospitals are taking action. Temperature checks before admittance, screening for respiratory symptoms are now standard to identify and isolate arriving patients who have COVID-19 symptoms.

“So we keep our patients separated from our symptomatic patients that could be COVID-positive versus those that are coming without symptoms and seeking other kinds of medical care,” Wall said.

Not only are people avoiding hospitals when they’re experiencing obvious and immediate life threatening symptoms, they’re also avoiding preventive care — mammograms, cancer screenings, pediatric and adult well visits, check ups and other early detection medical things that prevent small problems from turning into big ones.

Rick Dancer is a former candidate for Oregon Secretary of State who surivived cancer 10 years ago because it was caught early.

“If you’re someone who — if something isn’t going right or or you have a yearly that you need to do do not put it off,” Dancer said. “Because as anybody who has fought cancer before this is not a return performance that you want to do.”