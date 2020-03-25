DoveLewis loans respirator to human hospital

DoveLewis loaned this respirator to a Spokane hospital during the pandemic, March 25, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the coronavirus pandemic escalates and hospitals are overwhelmed and underequipped, the need for supplies is ever more pressing.

Among the critical equipment needed are respirators. DoveLewis, known for its veterinary emergency and specialty services hospital, loaned one of its respirators to a human hospital in Spokane.

But sharing their resources is a balancing act. DoveLewis is complying with Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order to make any surplus person protective equipment available. But their supplies are diminishing and their staff is working on practices that will prolong their supplies and still allow for around-the-clock animal care.

“They’re at capacity and told us that this one ventilator would help many people,” said Dr. Shana O’Marra, DoveLewis’ Chief Medical Officer. “Yes, we’re an animal hospital, but we help people, too, and if we can share our resources to help even more people, we will.”

DoveLewis also registered surplus equipment in an effort to bolster resources for human hospitals that need help.

