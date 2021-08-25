Dozens of new COVID patients flood Oregon hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 3,086 after 20 more deaths were reported Wednesday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,777 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, raising the state total to 263,164.

There were 1,080 COVID patients in Oregon hospitals, which was 80 more than the previous day, and 295 patients in ICU beds, which was 12 more than the previous day, according to the OHA. As of Wednesday, Oregon had 44 open adult ICU beds out of 662 total. There were 320 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,256.

The OHA continues to stress that people should not go to hospital emergency departments for COVID testing unless they require emergency care for COVID symptoms. Non-emergency care should be sought at an urgent care center or a primary care doctor.

On Tuesday, the OHA reported that 11,462 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon is now averaging 7,777 doses per day and has administered 2,774,549 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,831,684 first and second doses of Moderna and 195,572 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,598,416 people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 2,381,298 people have completed a vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (21), Clackamas (129), Clatsop (22), Columbia (33), Coos (61), Crook (20), Curry (20), Deschutes (161), Douglas (245), Gilliam (4), Grant (6), Harney (5), Hood River (12), Jackson (614), Jefferson (32), Josephine (109), Klamath (46), Lake (5), Lane (183), Lincoln (36), Linn (94), Malheur (25), Marion (169), Morrow (12), Multnomah (266), Polk (35), Sherman (3), Tillamook (34) Umatilla (68), Union (30), Wallowa (5), Wasco (32), Washington (170), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (60).

Oregon’s 3,067th COVID-19 associated death is a 48-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,068th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,069th COVID-19 associated death is a 91-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 21 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,070th COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,071st COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,072nd COVID-19 associated death is a 59-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Aug. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,073rd COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,074th COVID-19 associated death is an 89-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 23 at Salem Health Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,075th COVID-19 associated death is a 97-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,076th COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 23 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,077th COVID-19 associated death is a 65-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Aug. 23 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,078th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,079th COVID-19 associated death is a 73-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,080th COVID-19 associated death is a 59-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 20 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,081st COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 15 at St. Luke’s Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,082nd COVID-19 associated death is a 66-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,083rd COVID-19 associated death is a 52-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 7 at CHI St. Anthony Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,084th COVID-19 associated death is a 63-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 23 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,085th COVID-19 associated death is an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 23 at Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,086th COVID-19 associated death is a 55-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 19 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

NOTE: More information is known about Oregon’s 3,038th COVID-19 associated death, a 90-year-old man from Coos County. He died at his residence.