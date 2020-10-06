Dozens of University of Oregon students positive for virus

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon is reporting that dozens of students have tested positive for COVID-19.
The university’s website showed on Monday that 57 coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the previous four days alone. On Tuesday, the university reported 12 more cases for a total this month of 69 cases.
Officials say only one of the students who tested positive in October lives in on-campus housing. The surge in cases comes at the beginning of the school year.
The Register-Guard also reported Monday that four people were cited by city and university police on Saturday for throwing a party for more than 100 mostly college-age people off campus.
University of Oregon has reported a total of 220 cases since June 1.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.