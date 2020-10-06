Dozens of University of Oregon students positive for virus

This Oct. 6, 2017 file photo shows the University of Oregon campus in Eugene, Ore. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, Fle)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon is reporting that dozens of students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university’s website showed on Monday that 57 coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the previous four days alone. On Tuesday, the university reported 12 more cases for a total this month of 69 cases.

Officials say only one of the students who tested positive in October lives in on-campus housing. The surge in cases comes at the beginning of the school year.

The Register-Guard also reported Monday that four people were cited by city and university police on Saturday for throwing a party for more than 100 mostly college-age people off campus.

University of Oregon has reported a total of 220 cases since June 1.