Dozens organize in Salem for ‘Open Oregon Schools’ rally

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of parents and kids flocked to Salem’s Capitol Building Monday for a rally advocating for the choice for students and teachers to return to the classroom. The demonstration started in the afternoon and is expected to continue into the evening.

Organizers want state leaders to re-evaluate the metrics leaders use to determine reopening plans. They hope these rallies spark a conversation with Governor Kate Brown and the Department of Education to allow the option to go back to school for those who feel safe doing so.

HAPPENING NOW: “Open Oregon Schools” rally at the state Capitol building. Parents, students, & teachers advocating to get back to in-person learning. This young lady said not being able to go to school has increased her feelings depression & anxiety. @KOINNews #OpenSchoolsNow pic.twitter.com/2ZGjFVGBVH — Jenny Young (@jennytyoung) October 5, 2020

For its part, the Oregon Department of Education said they work closely with the Oregon Health Authority and there are no conversations about making changes to the metrics used for in-person learning.

