Dr. Vines: No single group or activity to blame for Mult Co uptick

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines gave an update on COVID-19 on Monday morning.

“We are heading into uncertain times in terms of the tools we have to control this virus,” Vines said, citing testing turnaround times and shortage in supplies. She said a national shortage of testing supplies and busy labs are causing delays in getting results.

County residents did a good job of stopping the spread of the disease until recently, when people began to socialize with family and friends, she said.

“If you are going to have social contact, do it outside. Keep your distance and wear a mask. And really just limit the number of people you are having contact with. That’s really our big ask here.”

Vines said the disease is widespread and contact tracing is becoming more difficult.

“In terms of disease pattern, there’s really no single group or activity to blame. We have seen a shift to younger people, people in their 20s and 30s are most likely to test positive for the virus,” she said.

She said she did not know of certain plans to rollback reopenings, but said that discussions were ongoing.

123 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county on Sunday. There were 436 new cases around the state.