Dr. Vines to host press conference on latest COVID-19 trends

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines will be speaking to the media about the latest coronavirus numbers and trends on Monday morning.

Dr. Vines will discuss regional COVID-19 trends and will take other questions during her press conference, slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. With 285 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 recorded Sunday, Oregon’s cumulative total now stands at 19,097 since the pandemic began.

Multnomah County had the second-highest number of reported cases on Sunday.

Marion County recorded 53 new cases Sunday, the most of the 22 counties with cases. Multnomah and Washington counties were close with 48 and 47 respectively. Clackamas County had 26 cases and Umatilla County — which was rolled back to Baseline status on Friday — recorded another 20.

Other counties reporting cases Sunday are: Benton (1), Clatsop (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Lane (7), Linn (4), Malheur (10), Morrow (8), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Wasco (3) and Yamhill (9).

In last week’s press conference, Dr. Vines announced contact tracing is becoming more difficult in Multnomah County as COVID-19 continues to spread.

“We are starting to see less cooperation from individuals and employers,” Dr. Vines said. She also noted that two thirds of cases, 62%, are not traced to a source.

KOIN 6 News will be listening into Dr. Vines’ press conference and will update this story when new information is available.