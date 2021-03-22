Drazan pushes quarantine after COVID-19 case confirmed at Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Several House floor sessions have been canceled at the Oregon State Capitol after leaders learned that someone who was present in the chamber last week tested positive for COVID-19, the Oregonian reported Monday.

Oregon Republican House Minority Leader Christine Drazan is recommending everyone go home and self-quarantine.

“Out of an abundance of caution, my immediate recommendation is for legislators and staff to minimize the risk of an outbreak in Oregon’s capitol by returning home and quarantining for 10-14 days from the date of possible exposure per OHA’s recommended guidelines and schedule testing,” she said in an emailed statement Monday. “There are several elected members from the House with underlying conditions who have not had the opportunity to vaccinate yet.”