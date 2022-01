PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you need a COVID vaccination or a booster, a new drive-thru clinic will open Monday in North Portland.

This clinic will be at the Portland Expo Center on Marine Drive. The drive-thru clinic will provide shots in the lower parking lot, and no appointments are needed.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through February 13. It will re-open again later in February.