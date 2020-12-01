Eastside business owners say continued restrictions disheartening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though Oregon’s two-week freeze ends Wednesday, thousands of businesses throughout 21 counties won’t see much of a change in their operations.

The majority of businesses in Oregon are still considered to be “extreme risks” — thus, restaurants and bars still won’t be available for dine-in.

Portland’s Blind Ox Taphouse opened its doors in September in Northeast’s Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood back in September. Owner Eric West said outdoor dining was a great option for a while, but losing the ability to serve customers outside has significantly taken away from business. The Blind Ox still does ice cream, beer and other foods to go, but West worries about his business’s future if Governor Brown doesn’t consider indoor dining soon.

“We also think that every business model is different and every space is different,” West said. “What I would really love to see is a more nuanced approach to regulating guidelines to keep people safe.”

Nick Brown, owner of Nick’s Famous Coney Island on Hawthorne said the day-to-day uncertainty is heartbreaking.

“We have put a lot of our time and effort into restoring this historic place here in Portland,” he said. “Just bringing the sense of community back to Hawthorne. And, yeah. It’s been really tough.”

Nick’s is also doing takeout and delivery but owner Brown said the atmosphere is what brings in the restaurant’s business. Nick’s is reportedly the fourth -oldest bar in Portland