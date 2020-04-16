Easy, at-home stretches can make you feel better

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A massage sounds great right now — but that’s not going to happen during the pandemic. So we have to settle for a little at-home treatment.
Hand and Stone massage therapist Makenzie Delenikos joined AM Extra and shared stretching exercises to help bring some relief to your muscles in your neck, shoulder and back.
More information: Hand and Stone
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.