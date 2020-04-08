Regional COVID-19 updates: Clark County updates coronavirus numbers

This story will be updated throughout the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here is the latest information from April 8, 2020, in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

Clark County updates overall numbers

As of 11 a.m. on April 8. a total of 190 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Clark County, with 13 deaths reported. They noted, “The number of positive tests and deaths included in this table may differ from numbers on the Washington State Department of Health website. Public Health data is the most up-to-date on positive tests and deaths.”

Clark County’s Melnick: Assume coronavirus is everywhere

PPB temporarily suspends tow releases and fees

The Portland Police Bureau announced it will temporarily suspend the practice of requiring vehicle owners to obtain a release by PPB prior to obtaining heir vehicle from tow companies.

PBB said it will also temporarily suspend the $150 administrative fee that is collected when the agency tows a vehicle.

The temporary suspension will remain in effect until Governor Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” order is lifted.

Tow companies may still charge fees for towing and storage. Additionally, the temporarily suspension does not apply to vehicles that have been towed for other reasons and unrelated to PPB.

Brown urges Portlanders to enjoy nice weather from home

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Oregon Governor Brown warned residents of Portland to resist the urge of venturing out to enjoy the coming beautiful weather while social distancing measures are still in effect.

On March 23, Brown issued Executive Order 20-12 which significantly tighten social distancing guidelines. The move came after crowds flocked to coastal communities.

Cherriots requires riders to wear masks

Salem-area commuters will need to begin wearing masks or facial coverings when riding on Cherriots buses. The new order by the agency begins April 10 but riders are encouraged to begin the practice immediately.

Transit operators and all other Cherriots employees will be required to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth as well.

Other actions taken by Cherriots to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, include:

Provide drivers with gloves, hand-sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, masks, and face shields.

Employee Cleaning Teams are sanitizing vehicles during layovers at transit centers.

All vehicles in use are sanitized daily, including rails, stanchions, doors, grab handles, and wheel wells. The operator dash panels, steering wheel, and other touch points are being sanitized.

Twice daily, all buildings touch points such as door knobs, restrooms, fixtures, telephones, and chairs are being sanitized. TB Quat, which is a disinfectant that complies with OSHA’s blood borne pathogen standard for disinfecting surfaces soiled with potentially infectious fluids, is added to mop water to sanitize floors.

Vehicles and buildings were deep cleaned this past weekend.

Shelter benches and touch points are being sanitized when facilities services workers stop to perform maintenance and cleaning.

Cherriots is enforcing a rear-door boarding and exiting only policy to put space between operators and riders.

At transit centers, spaces have been marked six feet apart where riders can stand while waiting for their bus.

Seating on buses is limited. Bus interiors have been measured and available seats are spaced for social distancing.

Cherriots closed the Customer Service lobby and windows. Staff members are available by telephone at 503-588-2877, by email at info@cherriots.org, and on social media channels. The Keizer Transit Center lobby is also closed.

The Administrative Offices and Del Webb Operations Center are closed to visitors. Staff members are available by email and telephone.

Staff who are working in District buildings are limited. Some tables and seating had been removed from the driver break rooms and placed in more spacious areas to allow for social distancing.

Updates from April 7, 2020

Oregon numbers

Oregon’s State Emergency Coordination Center confirmed a total of 33 deaths on Tuesday—an increase of four since Monday. Those who have passed away include three women in Marion County: an 83-year-old, 98-year-old and a 71-year-old. The 33rd death was a 91-year-old woman in Washington County. All of the women had underlying medical conditions, authorities said.

Since yesterday, 49 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, bringing the state’s total to 1,181. The Oregon Health Authority reported the new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (4), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Linn (1), Marion (6), Multnomah (15), Polk (2), Washington (11).

Editor’s note: We originally reported an increase in case numbers of 113. That number was incorrect and has since been updated.

Along with Tuesday’s update, the ECC released a breakdown of data such as hospital capacity and PPE supply inventory (see below).

Oregon COVID-19 Medical Advisory Panel

Gov. Kate Brown on Monday convened the first meeting of her COVID-19 Medical Advisory Panel. The panel includes doctors, infectious disease experts and medical professionals from all over Oregon. Their job is to review the status of the coronavirus in the state and make recommendations to the governor on how to respond going forward.

The panel will meet twice a week and focus their efforts on reviewing the ways in which Oregon is handling testing capacity, hospital capacity, acquisition of personal protective equipment and the effectiveness of social distancing measures.

Pot sales skyrocket in Oregon

People are getting high during the pandemic.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission said nearly $85 million in cannabis was sold in the month of March — a record since recreational pot became legal in the state in 2015.

People may have been stocking up. The agency said sales dropped slightly in the last couple weeks. Alcohol sales were up 17% compared to March 2019. That might change as closed bars and restaurants send their product back to the state.

TriMet adds decontamination devices

TriMet is still providing transit services to the public, though with some changes including limits on the number of riders on buses and temporary service reductions. To help maintain public health, TriMet has started using portable decontamination devices. The devices spray a fine mist of a hydrogen peroxide-based solution throughout the interior of a bus. Each bus will go through the sanitization routine (which takes about 3 hours) every night.

Wyden blasts Trump

After President Trump removed Glenn Fine as the Acting Inspector General of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, Sen. Ron Wyden blasted the move.

“Donald Trump will stop at nothing to obstruct oversight and install his yes-men in these key positions. Donald Trump is clearly executing a systematic purge of inspectors general who have done their jobs and refused to bend to political pressures. Every Republican who voted against removing the president paved the way for these authoritarian moves.”

Nike releasing custom PPE for OHSU

New face shields produced by Nike (nike.com)

Nike has created custom personal protection equipment for frontline healthcare workers.

The company said Tuesday its innovation, manufacturing and product teams have partnered with officials at Oregon Health & Science University to produce full-face shields and powered, air-purifying respirator lenses.

A first shipment of full-face shields and PAPR lenses was sent to OHSU on Friday, April 3.

“Without proper facial protection, healthcare workers are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, which could place substantial strain on the healthcare workforce in the months ahead,” said Miko Enomoto, M.D., associate professor of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine, OHSU School of Medicine. “The full-face shields help protect healthcare workers’ faces and also help to prolong the length we can safely use a surgical or N95 mask. Nike’s generous response to the COVID-19 crisis helps to instill an added layer of confidence and support for healthcare workers, that we can safely carry out the jobs we were born to do.”

The new PPE will be soon be provided to health systems in Nike’s World Headquarters region, including Providence, Legacy Health Systems and Kaiser Permanente, and others across the state of Oregon.

Brown issues statement on homemade masks

Tuesday morning, Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a statement regarding the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone wear a non-medical, cloth face covering in public.

“This is a rapidly-evolving situation, and each day we learn more about this virus,” said Brown. “Early in this pandemic, health experts advised that masks were not an effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Now, the CDC has updated their guidance regarding the use of cloth, homemade masks in public: they now say that wearing cloth masks in public places like grocery stores can help prevent those who are sick –– particularly unknowingly infected, asymptomatic people –– from spreading the virus further.”

She also highlighted the need to continuing social distancing and following her “Stay Home” order.

“Like every other strategy we have used to address this crisis, wearing homemade masks will only be effective if we all work together. Continue to stay home to the maximum extent possible, and add wearing a homemade mask to the list of precautions you are practicing when you go out in public. Make sure you are still abiding by all the social distancing measures we have in place.”

Brown urged those seeking masks to please only wear homemade ones, not medical masks that are needed by frontline health care workers treating COVID-19 patients.

How to make a homemade face mask, with or without sewing

Multnomah County launches COVID-19 dashboard

Multnomah County launched a COVID-19 dashboard that tracks the disease in almost real time, officials said Tuesday morning.

Dr. Jennifer Vines said it shows models indicating Oregon is expected to officially peak in late April or early May and it provides information on the ages of people being hospitalized for COVID-19.

“What’s really telling is that we are appropriately focused on older age groups being at risk, but you actually see hospitalizations across the lifespan in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s,” Vines said.

Based on current data, about 1 in 4 confirmed cases are hospitalized. But — so far — it appears Oregon’s social distancing efforts have slowed the spread.

Regional COVID-19 data dashboard

Inslee announces WA Food Fund

At a time when Washington food banks are seeing double the amount of people they usually do, supplies are getting dangerously low.

To combat that waning food supply in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Washington Governor Jay Inslee is partnering with local nonprofits and philanthropies to establish a statewide food relief fund. It will be called the WA Food Fund and will be managed by Philanthropy Northwest. According to a statement released by Inslee on Tuesday, the fund will combine money from businesses and philanthropies along with individual fundraising.

“Washingtonians are generous neighbors who rise to the occasion, and this is a moment for individuals to make a difference,” Inslee said. “By coming together and contributing to this fund, we can meet this demand across the state and help our neighbors and their families put a meal on the table.”

More details…