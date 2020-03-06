Emerald City Comic Con postponed over coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seattle’s annual Emerald City Comic Con has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Officials with the event said in a statement that after monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19, they decided to follow the guidance of local public health officials who suggested conventions be postponed.

“Our hearts go out to the entire Seattle community,” the event’s official release said. “Everyone impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and all of you, the nearly 100,000 amazing human beings who look forward to this event each year. Our team was incredibly excited to see you at Emerald City Comic Con next week, however, fans, artists, exhibitors and the rest of the community are what make Reedpop events so special and it is our duty to make sure that your safety comes first.”

Tickets for the convention will be refunded at the point of purchase. Refunds will be received within the next 30 days due to the high volume of those affected.

The Emerald City Comic Con has planned to return to Seattle this summer. Rescheduled dates and details will be announced at a later date.

