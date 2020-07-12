Employee at Whole Foods in the Pearl tests positive for virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An employee at a Whole Foods in the Pearl District has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the grocery chain confirmed on Sunday.

Whole Foods said any time management learns of a presumed or confirmed case of the virus, they “activate a set plan to protect the privacy of the impacted person while also mitigating any potential risks to our team members and customers.” This includes contact tracing and deep cleaning.

In addition to deep cleaning the store, Whole Foods said Plexiglas barriers were installed at check-out stations and employees are required to have their temperatures checked before work.

The Whole Foods spokesperson did not specify when they were notified of the positive COVID-19 test or the last day the employee worked at the Pearl District store.

Earlier this year, an employee at the same location contracted the virus and later died. Information on the case was limited.