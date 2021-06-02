Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday; advance tickets only

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Enchanted Forest, the iconic family-owned theme park in Tuner, Oregon, announced it will reopen on Saturday, June 5.

The park had planned to reopen last month but halted when it received threats from the community if it were to do so. Enchanted Forest had made a Facebook post saying guests would have to wear a mask unless they showed a vaccination card and photo ID to enter the park. Those granted permission to not wear a mask would then be given a wristband.

Saturday’s reopening comes with updated COVID-19 procedures and polices from Enchanted Forest. For the first time ever, all admission is purchased online with tickets going on sale five days in advance of the desired date. June 5 and 6 are available for purchase now.

Enchanted Forest Ticket Information

No walk-up admission purchases will be allowed, according to the park.

Face coverings will be required indoors for anyone over the age of five. No more than eight guests will be permitted in a group.

And because water fountains will be turned off and food options will be limited, guests are encouraged bring their own food and water.

The park said the following attractions are closed: