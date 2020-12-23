‘End now in sight if we maintain discipline, compassion’

PeaceHealth has so far vaccinated more than 1000 caregivers

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A doctor at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington in Vancouver says he’s watched seasoned doctors and nurses near tears as they received the COVID-19 vaccine because, for them, it represents a light at the end of a very dark season.

More than 1,000 healthcare workers at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington had received the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday. Dr. Lawrence Neville said they’ve worked long hours and felt fear for the many patients they’ve treated with COVID-19, as well as anxiety for themselves and their families over the potential to bring the virus home with them.

But even as more healthcare workers are vaccinated, experts warn we won’t approach the end of the pandemic until herd immunity is reached. That means a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated.

Doctors are still asking people to avoid large holiday gatherings and celebrate only with members of their own households.

“The end is now in sight and if we can maintain that discipline and that compassion for each other we will get through this together,” Neville said. “If we don’t, we will overwhelm the hospital systems and it will not be a very pretty rest of the winter.”

Data shows Oregonians did a better job with social distancing over the Thanksgiving holiday than expected, preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed. Healthcare workers are optimistic people will remain vigilant during Christmas.