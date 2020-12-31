End-of-2020 donations can help many, including you

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even before the pandemic hit, the Oregon Food Bank said we were already in the middle of a hunger crisis. But because of the coronavirus and the wildfires they’re seeing the worst food insecurity since The Great Depression.

One in 4 Oregonians don’t know where their next meal is coming from, officials said and they only expect that need to continue into 2021 since it will take months for the economy to recover — even after vaccines are widely available.

“We expect that we’ll have seen well over a million families throughout the course of 2020 as a result of this pandemic,” said the Oregon Food Bank’s Joseph Stephany. “We have many food assistance sites that are seeing as many people in a week as they would usually see in a month.”

The Salvation Army is also seeing an increased need in the community for food assistance and shelter. But the pandemic short-circuited their end-of-year fundraising. There were fewer red buckets and bell ringers our in the community for the Red Kettle campaign.

They held many virtual fundraisers and Salvation Army officials said donations are down about 10%.

“There are many people who are right on the edge of homelessness and sometimes that food box that they’re getting a few times a month is making the difference for them,” said Major Daniel J. Henderson, the Divisional Secretary Cascade Division Salvation Army.

But it’s never too late to make a donation. And any donations before the end of 2020 may be tax deductible.