Estacada K-5 students back for hybrid learning

ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) — The elementary schools in Estacada will reopen for hybrid learning on Monday, the first district in the Portland metro area to do this.

The K-5 schools in Estacada will welcome back the 2nd through 5th grade students.

The school district announced these plans January 25. As school board member and parent of two students Ken Riedel said at that time. “[We are] so incredibly excited. It is significant because it’s been a long time coming.”

Riedel said the deliberate approach to phasing groups of kids back into the building was a decision made with input from parents, teachers and the community at large.

