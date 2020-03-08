Estacada schools to close Monday for virus prep

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Estacada schools will be closed to students on Monday, March 9, for a district-mandated “staff development day.” Teachers and school employees will be on campus to prepare for an extended school closure if the district is affected by the coronavirus in the future.

While there are no known cases of the new virus connected to anyone within the Estacada School District, officials decided to close schools for the day to come up with a preemptive plan. One of the things staff will discuss is how to continue students’ education through remote learning.

“We are preparing for potential virtual school days in an abundance of caution and in accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation that all schools prepare for the possibility of extended remote learning that can ensure that education efforts continue. Providing a high-quality education to our students is always a top priority in our district, and with adequate preparatory time, we can work towards ensuring that learning can continue from home in the event of a local outbreak.”

Full KOIN 6 News coronavirus coverage

When students return on Tuesday, they will be sent home at the end of the day with information about how virtual school days will work, should the need for them arise.

Additionally, the district’s custodial staff has started to sanitize the schools’ classrooms and buses on a daily basis.

While classes will be canceled for Monday, after-school activities and child care will run as regularly scheduled.