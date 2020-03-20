Estacada students take virtual classes during pandemic

ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) — Music class was underway for the Reidel brothers on Thursday. Music class took place in their Estacada home.
It’s part of the new home school day for all Estacada students. With school buildings shut down, students are now taking online classes with their teachers. The district gave teachers a prep day last week and sent Chromebooks home with students — and also provided a hotspot if needed.
Students are in touch with teachers daily through email, phone calls, virtual classrooms through remote conferencing working on assignments, getting lessons — even getting their attendance taken online.
School district officials said participation is close to normal school attendance. Parents say what really works, though, is keeping a routine.
While formal education is still underway in Estacada, the students are still missing a part of what makes in-person classrooms important: personal interaction and human contact.
