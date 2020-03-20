Estacada teachers keep classrooms connected

Portland Public Schools says its working on making computers available to students

ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) — Students across Oregon are starting Spring Break a week early with the exception of one school district that has already made the switch to online learning.

The Estacada School District, which has about 1,700 students, handed out school-issued Chromebooks and hot-spot devices on an as-needed basis to keep kids connected during the state-ordered school closures.

Teachers in the district are now working remotely from their homes—taking part in virtual teacher meetings for lesson planning and working out challenges.

They’re also meeting with their students online for much of the day to teach classes, answer questions and deliver tests using a variety of free online services, like Zoom. Teachers are also staying in contact with kids through email and by phone. Students can schedule remote appointments to work one-on-one with their respective teachers.

Both teachers and students admit that online learning has so far been challenging as they work through the kinks. But many students were happy about the opportunity to continue learning. And teachers said they like giving their students a sense of stability through remote education.

Meanwhile, leaders with Portland Public Schools said they’re working on making thousands of computers available for their students to connect with online resources. Other districts are also working on similar plans.