Evergreen Schools to furlough 475 for fall 2020

Those affected work directly with students in schools, may be recalled

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A total of 475 Evergreen Public Schools employees will be furloughed from the district when school reopens with remote classes on September 1, officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

The members of the Public School Employees large group will be able to retain their benefits under the furlough status and may be called back later in September if and when “small groups of students begin to be transported and served within school buildings.”

Those affected “provide direct work and support of students,” said Evergreen Public Schools Communications Director Gail Spolar, and won’t be needed when school opens remotely next week.

She said there are about 1115 employees in that group. In the spring, the district put a hiring freeze in place that saved 200 positions. Without that freeze, there would have likely been more than the 475 furloughs, she said.

Evergreen is one of 8 Clark County school districts to announce fall classes will be conducted online due to the pandemic. The others are Battle Ground, Camas, Hockinson, La Center, Ridgefield, Vancouver and Washougal.

In mid-July, Spolar said the district was planning for several scenarios for the 2020-21 school year.

“The state is requiring us to have a plan submitted two weeks prior to the start of school,” said Spolar. “So we are wanting to give parents some sort of idea where we are going at the same time things are changing so quickly that we are hoping we will give them information sometime in august.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.