‘Excessive’ COVID-19 absences force elementary school closure

Prescott Elementary, part of the Parkrose School District, is canceling classes this Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local elementary school is being forced to cancel classes this Friday due to shortages resulting from COVID-19.

The Parkrose School District sent out an alert on Thursday evening saying Prescott Elementary School will be closed the following day. In the release, they cited “excessive staff and student absences,” along with a lack of available substitute teachers.

Parkrose Superintendent Michael Lopes Serrao confirmed to KOIN 6 News the absences are, in fact, COVID-19 related.

This news comes on yet another day Oregon shattered its previous daily COVID-19 record, with more than 7,000 new cases. Doctors say what’s troubling is we are now seeing a big increase in people in the hospital with COVID at almost 600.

The highly contagious omicron variant is causing the surge.

This is a developing story.