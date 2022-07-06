Many of those tests have short expiration periods – such as six months.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority announced that the expiration dates on some at-home COVID-19 tests is being extended.

According to the OHA, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the expiration dates because these tests were quickly developed during the pandemic and authorized for emergency use by the FDA.

Many of those tests have short expiration periods – such as six months.

“As more time passes and test manufacturers can show that tests continue to work well beyond the initial expiration period, expiration dates are extended,” the Oregon Health Authority said.

If your at-home COVID-19 test has expired, the agency suggests to check this website to see if the expiration date has been extended.