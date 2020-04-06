British council relates COVID-19 to Oregon’s exploded whale

The City of Florence couldn't help but agree with the Doncaster Council

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What does the exploding whale incident of 1970 have in common with the coronavirus? Well, one English municipality took to Twitter on Monday to explain in a history lesson that has reached from South Yorkshire to Oregon.

Doncaster Council, the verified Twitter account for an English district just east of Manchester, said three key things could be gleaned from the infamous time local authorities on the Oregon coast blew up a rotting whale carcass in November of 1970.

In November 1970, officials in Oregon, USA decided to blow up a rotting whale carcass. The whole thing went horribly wrong.



Why do we bring this up? Well, this story can teach us 3 things about #coronavirus ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9MOeRESkzx — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) April 6, 2020

As the story goes, a 45-foot sperm whale had washed ashore near Florence and local authorities debated over how to properly dispose of the massive, rotting carcass. Doncaster Council listed the possibilities in its thread: leaving the carcass to decompose or chopping it up and hauling it away in pieces. And then, there was the idea to blow it up. The theory behind that was that the seagulls would take care of the rest once it was broken down into small bits.

The final idea won out.

George Thornton, who sensibly seems to be wearing a hard hat, was the engineer in charge of the explosion.



By his own admission, he wasn’t sure how much dynamite would be needed to completely obliterate one of the world’s largest mammals, so he opted for half a tonne. pic.twitter.com/st2VLfsiha — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) April 6, 2020

The thread cites that a former military member did offer their advice: there was no way that that much C4 was necessary for the job at hand. But that advice went unheeded. On the day of November 12, 1970, a small crowd gathered at the beach to watch a moment that would go down in Oregon history.

As many locals know, the plan failed spectacularly. Massive chunks of blubber rained down on the people watching. One particularly large chunk destroyed a nearby car. The mess it created was far worse than the original problem–and a fair amount of the carcass remained unmoved, intact.

So, how can we apply this lesson to today? As Doncaster Council iterates:

1️⃣ DON’T IGNORE THE ADVICE THAT EXPERTS GIVE YOU.



They know what they’re talking about. — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) April 6, 2020

3️⃣ When you ignore expert advice and act like an idiot, you cover everyone else with decaying whale blubber. #StayHome and stop being selfish.



🧨 🐳 — Doncaster Council (@MyDoncaster) April 6, 2020

The City of Florence couldn’t help but agree with the English council’s history lesson:

We can all learn from the past! #StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/GkQAY3F4I0 — City of Florence, Oregon (@CityFlorenceOR) April 6, 2020