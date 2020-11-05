Explore: Oregon COVID cases, hospitalization rates and more

ZIP codes with the highest density of COVID cases, as of Nov. 1, 2020 (Oregon Health Authority data, visualization made with Tableau)

Health authorities reported a spike in new cases at the end of October

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report reveals testing and hospitalization rates for the last week of October, as well as the areas of the state with the highest density of cases.

The OHA recorded 3,542 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of October 26 through November 1, according to the agency’s weekly report. That number is up 34% from the previous week. More Oregonians are also getting tested. Health officials reported 37 deaths from COVID-19, up from 27 the previous week.

There were 160 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and Salem Health Hospital had 29 suspected and confirmed coronavirus patients, the most of any hospital, according to health officials.

The overall case fatality rate is about 1.5%. People in their 20s are still reporting the most cases, but are rarely hospitalized, according to the OHA. Oregonians over the age of 80 reported the fewest cases of any age group, but have the highest case fatality rate at about 21.5%.

The map below shows which cities and neighborhoods have seen the most cases per 100,000 residents up through November 1. ZIP code density data appears to have remained relatively consistent over the past few months, with many eastern Oregon cities seeing high numbers.

Boardman continued to have the highest case density (with 386 total cases), followed by Warm Springs, and Ontario. Ontario is home to Snake River Correctional Institution, which has the largest active workplace outbreak in the state with 529 cases, according to the weekly report.

In the Portland Metro Area, Woodburn has seen the highest density of cases at 1,277, according to the OHA.

To protect patient privacy, ZIP codes with fewer than 10 cases are reported as 1-9. The OHA combines ZIP codes with fewer than 1,000 people into one number (689 cases as of November 1). There have also been 360 cases from unknown ZIP codes, according to health authorities.

Multnomah, Marion and Washington counties continue to see the highest number of overall cases and deaths.