Expo Center COVID testing site reopens Wednesday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A file photo of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health and Science University reopened a drive-up COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday at the Portland Expo Center.

The site reopened as demand for testing increases amid the delta variant surge.

Testing is be free and available by appointment for anyone 2 months old and older. You don’t have to be showing symptoms to get tested.

The site is open Monday to Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., and Thursday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

