Beaverton schools extend most distance learning into February

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just weeks into the current school year, the Beaverton School District announced Wednesday it would extend distance learning for most students into 2021.

Administrators from BSD said remote coursework would continue through the end of the first semester for grades 4-12 on February 8. The district said it was still considering whether or not to extend distance learning for grades Pre K-3.

More than 10% of its staff live in Washington County’s neighbor to the east, Multnomah County, according to BSD. And because the district is linked to Multnomah County, BSD does not yet meet the required metrics to return to a classroom setting:

10 or fewer cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Washington (and Multnomah) County over 7 days for 3 weeks in a row

Test positivity of 5% or less in Washington (and Multnomah) County over 7 days for 3 weeks in a row

Test positivity of 5% or less statewide over 7 days for 3 weeks in a row

The district would have to meet the listed requirements by November 16–the end of the first quarter–in order to be cleared by state health officials to have its staff and students head back to campuses. The metric requirements for Pre K-3 are trending in a positive direction, according to district officials, however, the district said it wants to wait until October 19 to make a final decision.

“Know that if we were to see a drastic change in metrics or the Oregon Department of Education [and/or the] Oregon Health Authority changed the guidance, we could alter our decision,” BSD said in a release Wednesday. “Our goal is to provide you with as much information as possible so that your family can make plans accordingly.”

The coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears fueled by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities.

Children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that the incidence of COVID-19 in school-age children began rising in early September as many youngsters returned to their classrooms.