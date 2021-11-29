Extended vax deadline nears for Oregon state employees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An extended deadline for state employees to get vaccinated is less than 24 hours away.

November 30 is the final day for about 38,000 state employees, volunteers or contractors to be fully innoculated. This was negotiated by unions representing some of these workers or granted by the state.

As of the October 16 deadline, 460 workers in Oregon’s prison system had not yet begun their vaccine process or been approved for an exemption yet.

That’s around 10% of the Oregon workforce, totaling 4,500 people.

According to The Oregonian, some departments have lagged behind the rest of the executive branch, including the Department of Agriculture with 65% fully vaccinated and 10% approved for an exception, the Forestry Department with 65% fully vaccinated and 11% approved for an exception and the Department of Corrections with 67% fully vaccinated and 18% approved for an exception