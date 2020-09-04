‘Extremely contagious’ COVID transmission falling in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five more COVID-related deaths were recorded in Oregon on Friday along with another 268 confirmed/presumptive cases, Oregon Health Authority officials said.

Dr. Patrick Allen made the announcement during a press conference with Gov. Kate Brown. Allen said these case raise the death toll to 475 and the cases total to 27,601.

The latest deaths include a 43-year-old man from Clackamas County; two men, 52 and 73, and an 87-year-old woman from Multnomah County; and a woman, 56, in Washington County. All had underlying health conditions, officials said.

The 268 cases were spread among 25 Oregon counties, with Marion County having the most in the Friday report with 44.

Modeling update shows transmission falling

OHA officials said their latest modeling report shows “the current rate of transmission has fallen to a point where each case is generating less than one other case. For this reason, daily case numbers are dropping.”

But Dr. Dean Sidelinger sounded a note of caution.

“This virus remains extremely contagious and spreads very quickly,” he said. “It would not take much for cases to rise again.”

Brown discussed the current trends of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout Oregon.

“As we head into the weekend, I do want to remind Oregonians across the state to make smart choices when it comes to COVID-19. we’ve seen three times now how get-togethers between families and friends during holiday weekends have led to surges in COVID-19 infections and taking our progress backward. It happened after Mother’s Day weekend, it happened after Memorial Day and it happened after the Fourth of July,” Brown said.

“So I ask you, as you make your plans for labor day, please don’t let your fatigue with these restrictions take us away from our collective goal of reducing infection and prevents deaths. My central goal is to reopen in-class learning for all of our children. If we continue to make smart choices, we will get there. I know it. We will also be able to keep our businesses open.”