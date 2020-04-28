Fall classes on college campuses? Prep is underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though schools at all levels in Oregon are using distance learning during the pandemic, universities and colleges are working to decide if they will re-open their campuses in the fall.

On Monday, the University of Oregon said it was making plans for on-campus instruction for fall term. While keeping the COVID-19 crisis in mind, classes could have reduced numbers, and students could be spaced further apart both in residence halls and dining areas. Intensive cleaning will likely continue on all campus facilities.

The University of Portland also released a statement on Monday about having students return to campus in the fall. The university’s president addressed the school’s community in a video message.

George Fox University announced they are also planning for in-person classes to resume in August.

Officials with Oregon State University told KOIN 6 New they’re expecting to have on-campus classes in the fall and are planning to start them for the end of summer term in August

Portland State University has not made any announcement yet about a return to on-campus classes, but they’re preparing for all options.

University leaders are working with each other and Governor Kate Brown’s office to come up with a framework on how to safely re-open in the fall — as the coronavirus is expected to still be around.

All the schools said they intend to make significant changes to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the highly-social environment of a college campus.

“What we may see in the fall is levels of physical and social distancing within dorm and classrooms that are different than a traditional school year,” OSU spokesperson Steve Clark said, “such as a classroom with 45 normally instead has 22.”

Gov. Brown’s current executive order closing campuses extends to June 13. Universities are working on strategies for re-opening that will include the ability to test and monitor students, faculty and staff for the virus and do contact tracing to work on possible outbreaks.

The need to re-open schools is similar to most businesses. They need the tuition, room and board money to stay afloat.

But it will remain Gov. Brown’s call whether campuses will be allowed to re-open and what rules they will have to follow.