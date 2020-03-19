Families practice social distancing at Oregon Coast

People play on the beach in Seaside during the coronavirus pandemic, March 19, 2020. (KOIN)

Most shops in Seaside were still open on Thursday

SEASIDE, Ore. (KOIN) — Some families escaped to the Oregon Coast this week to practice social distancing as state leaders issued more restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

KOIN 6 News went to Seaside on Thursday to see how the coastal town — a hotspot for tourists under normal circumstances — was holding up.

Most shops in the town were open, including restaurants that offer take-out options. But the bars and eateries that don’t have take-out options were shuttered in accordance with state guidelines.

On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown issued a ban on gatherings of more than 25 people and restricted restaurants and bars to offer take-out and delivery only.

The measures are slated to last four weeks.

The governor said no consumption of food or beverages can take place at the establishments under the restriction. Any business that violates the prohibition will be committing a misdemeanor under Oregon law in an emergency situation, Brown said.

