Families to get cash benefits for school meals

351,000 Oregon kids to get the benefits for breakfast and lunch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fact that schools are closed during the pandemic makes learning much more difficult. That is compounded by the fact so many students rely on schools for meals.

Last week state officials announced Oregon would provide more than 351,000 kids with benefits to replace the meals they get at their schools through SNAP benefits or an Oregon Trail Card for those without SNAP.

All Oregon families with kids who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals will get the cash benefits they would have received if school was still in session, the Department of Human Services and the Oregon Department of Education said. The authorization came from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

Each eligible household will get $5.70 for each normal school day — the cost of a breakfast and lunch — through June. Benefits are retroactive to March 16 and each eligible family will get a total of $384 per child, pro-rated from March 16 through the end of the school year.

That money will be automatically deposited to an existing SNAP account in late May, officials said. Students who get free or reduced-meal pricing but don’t have SNAP will get an Oregon Trail Card in the mail.

Also, families who have lost a lot of income can still apply for these benefits.

Families can use their EBT card for online food purchases through Amazon and Walmart, though delivery fees aren’t included. They can also use the double-up food program, which doubles up to $10 of fresh fruit and vegetables.

