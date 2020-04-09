‘Feed the Fearless’ delivers take-out meals to health care workers

A Go Fund Me is raising money to get meals to front line workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last week 130 meals were delivered to front line hospital workers at the Oregon Health and Science University.

Thirty meals were delivered to Meridian Park’s emergency department and 230 meals have been delivered to intensive care workers at Legacy Emanuel hospital. These meals and many more being delivered to area hospitals are all being prepared by local restaurants paid for out of a Go Fund Me account co-organized by Michael Mackelvie — a man who could see the pain restaurant closures were inflicting on food service workers and restaurant owners.

“I was just trying to think of ways that we could get money in their pockets and basically buying meals is the way to do that,” said Mackelvie. “I wanted to figure out a way to get those meals to people who would appreciate that right now.”

Mackelvie realized hospital workers fit the bill. It just so happens that Salem Hospital Nurse Emily Closs is the wife of one of Michael’s business partners. Emily and her coworkers received 50 meals from Izumi’s Japanese Steakhouse in Tualatin last week.

“To see our community come together and recognize our heroes on the front line our providers on the front line and donate to this fund raiser, it’s amazing to see.” said Emily.

Her husband Kasey said they’ll continue this as long as necessary.

“We will make sure that we are going to continue to feed until this pandemic is over,” said Kasey Closs. “As long as we’re battling this virus we’re going to be delivering the meals.”

Beleaguered restaurant owners have answered the call.

Malee’s Thai in Lake Oswego, Izume’s Japanese Steakhouse in Tualatin, All Stars Catering and north Portland’s Big Kahuna have all gotten meals together so that the hospital workers facing the brunt of the coronavirus crisis could get a break from life and death — and enjoy the comfort of a good meal.