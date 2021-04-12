FEMA offering COVID-19 funeral assistance

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you lost a loved one because of COVID-19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering funeral assistance.

Up to 9,000 dollars per funeral will be offered for a COVID-19 victim’s burial costs. If several people in a family die, there’s a maximum of $35,500 dollars per applicant.

To be eligible, FEMA’s website lists the following criteria:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

More than 2,400 Oregonians have died from the virus, as well as over 5,300 Washingtonians.

FEMA will start accepting applications Monday. If you’re interested in applying, find more information on their website.