Fewer drivers on roads, auto insurers to offer refunds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many auto insurance companies will provide premium refunds and credits to Oregon drivers because of the financial crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The companies worked with the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation and is due in large part because there are fewer cars on the road. The ODFR gave the insurance carriers guidance to issue the refunds and get money back to the consumers as quickly as they can.
The ODFR also asked insurers to provide temporary private passenger auto coverage for delivery drivers.
