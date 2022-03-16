PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A federal bill to continue funding COVID-19 treatment, tests and vaccines could impact states’ ability to combat the spread of the virus in Oregon and Washington.

While case counts and hospitalizations drop dramatically in the Pacific Northwest, there is concern about what’s ahead — cases growing in other parts of the world and another potential variant in the future.

Some of the funding from the legislation is meant to help pay for those who are uninsured, but the bill is currently tied up in Congress where opponents say they want cuts elsewhere to find the money.

Dr. Tom Inglesby, a senior advisor in the White House’s COVID Response team, said those who are uninsured could lose COVID testing and treatment as soon as next week if Congress doesn’t approve more COVID funding.

There also is the likelihood antiviral medications could be in extremely short supply for everyone.

Washington state health leaders said case count reports may be underestimating the severity of the spread as many have cases so mild they don’t know they have it. When people use home test kits and do not report the results to the state, it exacerbates the issue.

There is the possibility of a second booster shot for those 65 years and older, but research into the shot has to be reviewed before government approval. Meanwhile, officials are still urging some people to get a first booster shot.

Despite the fact that COVID home test kits have an expiration date printed on the box, health officials said people should not throw it out even if it’s past the date.