Finding a COVID vaccination ‘formula that works for us’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Mount Olivet Baptist Church is centrally located in a busy Washington County shopping center. The church partnered with OHSU in an effort to help vaccinate

people of color, and dozens of people came in to get a shot.

There’s a big push now to reach out to more communities of color, where COVID case numbers are rising and the vaccination rate is less than 50%.

Pastor Edward Williams of the Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Portland, June 16, 2021 (KOIN)

Pastor Edward Williams said the mass clinics were not easy to get to for many in his community and the vaccine needs to be brought to places like the church, where there is more trust and convenience for working families.

“If it’s not in our location, if it’s not accessible to us, comfortable to us, trusting for us, that I don’t think it’s a formula that works for us,” Pastor Williams told KOIN 6 News.

In Washington County, the vaccination rate for whites is 53% and 40% for Black and Hispanic people.

County officials said they continue to increase the reach into the community with multiple events focusing on communities of color, including plans to have shot clinics at some TriMet transit centers later this month and a mobile van at community events this summer.

The shot clinic at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church will continue Thursday. Walk-ins are welcome.