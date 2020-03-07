Firefighters exposed to Clark Co. coronavirus patient

Both firefighters are quarantining themselves for the next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Clark County firefighters were exposed to the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the county, according to a spokesperson with Clark County Fire District 6 on Saturday.

The two firefighters came into contact with the patient while treating the man on Sunday, March 1. According to CCFD6, neither of those firefighters have exhibited any symptoms of the virus, however, both people are quarantining themselves for the next week.

Clark County Fire District 6’s statement read, in part:

“Clark County Fire District 6 takes the welfare of its employees and the community very seriously, and has taken extensive efforts to protect people from the spread of COVID-19. Both employees are voluntarily quarantining themselves for seven days.“

Clark County health officials confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in the county Friday night, March 6. The confirmed case is a male patient in his 70s. The man was in isolation while the test results were pending, said Clark County Public Health. With the test results now confirmed as positive, that patient will remain in isolation at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

