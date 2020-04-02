Firefighters, paramedics applaud Vancouver hospital workers

Live Now
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Firefighters and paramedics with Clark County Fire District 6 took time on Wednesday to thank medical professionals for working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic. 

District 6 personnel parked their fire engines outside of Legacy Medical Center Salmon Creek in Vancouver at 7 p.m. and turned on their lights to applaud medical professionals as they ended their shifts and headed home. 

The practice of showing health care workers appreciation—either by banging pots and pans or with lights at 7 p.m. every night—is happening all over the world.

