First case of COVID-19 Brazil variant reported in Oregon

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Douglas County resident tested positive Monday for a COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in Brazil, according to Oregon Health Authority officials. This is the first known case in Oregon.

The individual, who has a known travel history, is working closely with the local health department and is self-isolating, officials said.

Some scientists believe the Brazil variant is more contagious than other COVID-19 variants and could potentially evade immunity from a past infection.

Five other states reported cases of this so-called P.1 variant, including Alaska, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota and Oklahoma, according to the Center for Disease Control and Infection.

OHA also reported 269 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 13 news deaths. One of those deaths was a 27-year-old man from Jackson County. It is unknown whether he had underlying conditions.

Almost 11,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered over the last couple of days, bringing the state total to 997,448 fully vaccinated individuals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss