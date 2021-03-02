First case of COVID-19 Brazil variant reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Douglas County resident tested positive Monday for a COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in Brazil, according to Oregon Health Authority officials. This is the first known case in Oregon.

The individual, who has a known travel history, is working closely with the local health department and is self-isolating, officials said.

Some scientists believe the Brazil variant is more contagious than other COVID-19 variants and could potentially evade immunity from a past infection.

Five other states reported cases of this so-called P.1 variant, including Alaska, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota and Oklahoma, according to the Center for Disease Control and Infection.

OHA also reported 269 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 13 news deaths. One of those deaths was a 27-year-old man from Jackson County. It is unknown whether he had underlying conditions.

Almost 11,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered over the last couple of days, bringing the state total to 997,448 fully vaccinated individuals.