First confirmed Clark County COVID-19 patient dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A third Clark County COVID-19 patient died Tuesday night, health officials confirmed.
The patient was a man in his 70s and was also the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Clark County. He did not have any recent contact with a confirmed case, health officials said.
The man had been undergoing treatment at Portland’s OHSU.
“It’s a tragedy that we’ve lost another member of our community to COVID-19,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “We send our deepest condolences to his family.”
