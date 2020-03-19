First responders: Please donate masks, gloves, other items

Without this equipment, hospitals and clinics may need to shut down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters and county health officials are appealing to the public to donate unused personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, hand sanitizer and gloves.

Portland Fire & Rescue said Thursday that firefighters and Multnomah County officials are facing a severe shortage of items they have to have to do their jobs. Without this equipment, hospitals and clinics may need to shut down and first responders will be limited in how they’re able to help.

Officials are asking for the following items:

latex-free gloves

procedural masks

surgical masks

N95 respirators (P100s, PAPRs and PAPR supplies/parts)

face shields

splash shields

gowns

hand sanitizer

disinfecting wipes

Items can be dropped off between noon and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Portland Fire & Rescue located at 1300 SE Gideon Street in the Fire Marshal Office parking lot. Donations can also be dropped off at Multnomah County Headquarters (loading dock on 6th Street) at 501 SE Hawthorne Boulevard.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue is also welcoming donations of new, unused N95 masks. Please call the main station at 503.681.6166 to arrange for drop-off or to schedule a pickup.

State officials are also asking for donations. Click here for the mailing/drop-off address.

